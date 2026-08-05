Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 5.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 83.26 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 5.92% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 83.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.83.2680.2917.3116.8414.2213.1610.8910.448.237.77

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