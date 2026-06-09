Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 80.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.13% to Rs 20.21 crore

Net profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 80.65% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.13% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.12% to Rs 4.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 102.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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