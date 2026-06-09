Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 80.65% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 34.13% to Rs 20.21 croreNet profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 80.65% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.13% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.12% to Rs 4.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 102.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.2130.68 -34 102.0889.64 14 OPM %-11.58-2.84 -5.169.06 - PBDT1.981.59 25 10.2310.70 -4 PBT0.851.37 -38 6.599.94 -34 NP0.301.55 -81 4.187.48 -44
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:06 AM IST