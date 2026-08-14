Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit rises 29.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.90% to Rs 33.38 crore

Net profit of Mercury EV-Tech rose 29.92% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.90% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.3822.579.779.392.892.491.952.191.651.27

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