Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 69.07% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 12.02% to Rs 15.96 croreNet profit of Mercury Laboratories declined 69.07% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.9618.14 -12 OPM %7.4613.01 -PBDT1.122.39 -53 PBT0.391.55 -75 NP0.300.97 -69
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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST