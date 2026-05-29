Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 96.64 croreNet profit of Mercury Trade Links reported to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 96.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.40% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 129.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales96.6485.83 13 129.63112.76 15 OPM %5.89-0.75 -0.291.70 - PBDT5.33-0.64 LP 0.022.18 -99 PBT5.32-0.65 LP 0.012.16 -100 NP5.32-0.39 LP 0.011.66 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
INR traded with a depreciating bias amidst widening of merchandise trade deficit and rise in oil prices: RBI annual report 2025-26
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST