Meta Infotech bags Rs 4-cr renewal order from private sector bank

Meta Infotech announced that it has received a renewal order worth Rs 4.08 crore from a private sector bank for providing sustenance services for the period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

The order is to be executed within 15 days. The company clarified that the order was received in the ordinary course of business and does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products. The company reported a 31.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 10.88 crore, while revenue from operations rose 23.4% to Rs 270.04 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Shares of Meta Infotech rose 1.44% to settle at Rs 100.40 on Friday, 28 August 2026.

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