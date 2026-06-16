Meta Infotech receives renewal order worth Rs 3-cr from private sector bank

Meta Infotech announced that it has received a renewal order from a private sector bank (domestic company) aggregating to Rs 2.89 crore (excluding GST).

The order comprises license subscription fees amounting to Rs 2.58 crore and annual maintenance charges of Rs 30.89 lakh.

The contract period is from 31 May 2026 to 30 May 2027.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.

The company reported a 31.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 10.88 crore, while revenue from operations rose 23.4% to Rs 270.04 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Shares of Meta Infotech shed 0.36% to close at Rs 69 on the BSE.

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