Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 90.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.88% to Rs 36.75 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 90.23% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.88% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.27% to Rs 2.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.03% to Rs 148.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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