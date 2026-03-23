Metal stocks slide on US-Iran tensions

Shares of metal companies slumped as escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty Metal index dropped 4.61% to 10,886.60, erasing the 1.45% gain recorded in the previous session.

Supply disruptions in the Middle East impact steel and aluminium markets.

Most metal stocks fell sharply, dragging the Nifty Metal index down to 10,903.25. Hindustan Copper led the losses, down 7.63%, followed by SAIL (7.26%), Jindal Steel (6.6%), NMDC (6.12%) and Hindustan Zinc (5.54%). Vedanta slipped 5.44%, while Nalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Adani Enterprises declined 4.95.13%, reflecting broad-based selling amid escalating US-Iran tensions.

Vedanta board meeting is scheduled today, 23 March 2026, to consider and approve the third interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News