Metro Brands consolidated net profit declines 4.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 720.36 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands declined 4.79% to Rs 93.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 720.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 628.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.720.36628.2429.8030.86211.72199.66126.75130.8293.7998.51

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