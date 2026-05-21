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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 23.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 23.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 772.98 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 23.07% to Rs 116.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 772.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 642.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.27% to Rs 411.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 350.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.21% to Rs 2863.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2507.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales772.98642.77 20 2863.632507.39 14 OPM %30.7830.68 -30.2930.21 - PBDT240.43196.31 22 862.26761.60 13 PBT156.60126.21 24 551.25503.57 9 NP116.6194.75 23 411.17350.61 17

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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