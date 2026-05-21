Metro Brands rises after Q4 PAT climbs 23% to Rs 118 cr

Metro Brands rose 3.35% to Rs 1,080 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 23.48% to Rs 117.73 crore on a 20.26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 772.98 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company said demand during the quarter was supported by festive and wedding shopping, along with lower GST rates on footwear priced below Rs 2,500.

E-commerce and omni-channel sales jumped 53% year-on-year and contributed 12.2% of total revenue during the quarter, up from 9.5% a year ago.

EBITDA jumped 20.5% to Rs 238 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 198 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved marginally to 30.8% in Q4 FY26 from 30.7% in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 17.33% to Rs 415.89 crore on a 14.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,863.63 crore in FY26 over FY25.

The footwear retailer continued expanding its store network, opening 47 new stores and closing five during the quarter, resulting in a net addition of 42 stores. Overall, the company added 124 stores during FY26, including two FILA Exclusive Brand Outlets focused on the growing athleisure segment. The company also added around 2 lakh square feet of warehousing space during FY26 to strengthen supply chain and delivery operations.

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands, said, Q4 marked a solid finish to FY26, supported by wedding season demand along with sustained traction across our portfolio. We continued to focus on strengthening our retail footprint, accelerating omni-channel capabilities, and investing in operational infrastructure to support long-term growth. The addition of new stores, including FILA EBOs, along with expanded warehousing capacity, positions us well to serve evolving consumer needs more efficiently.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Metro Brands is one of the Indian footwear specialty retailers. As of March 31, 2026, the company operated 1,032 stores across 221 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

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