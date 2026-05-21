Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metro Brands rises after Q4 PAT climbs 23% to Rs 118 cr

Metro Brands rises after Q4 PAT climbs 23% to Rs 118 cr

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Metro Brands rose 3.35% to Rs 1,080 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 23.48% to Rs 117.73 crore on a 20.26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 772.98 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company said demand during the quarter was supported by festive and wedding shopping, along with lower GST rates on footwear priced below Rs 2,500.

E-commerce and omni-channel sales jumped 53% year-on-year and contributed 12.2% of total revenue during the quarter, up from 9.5% a year ago.

EBITDA jumped 20.5% to Rs 238 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 198 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved marginally to 30.8% in Q4 FY26 from 30.7% in Q4 FY25.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 17.33% to Rs 415.89 crore on a 14.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,863.63 crore in FY26 over FY25.

The footwear retailer continued expanding its store network, opening 47 new stores and closing five during the quarter, resulting in a net addition of 42 stores. Overall, the company added 124 stores during FY26, including two FILA Exclusive Brand Outlets focused on the growing athleisure segment. The company also added around 2 lakh square feet of warehousing space during FY26 to strengthen supply chain and delivery operations.

Also Read

stock market highlights

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty above 23,700; cement & realty stocks lead

Ola Electric share price

Why analysts are saying 'Sell' Ola Electric shares after Q4FY26 results

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump to sign order on AI, cybersecurity amid push for tighter oversight

Electricity, discoms

Why discoms want higher fixed-cost recovery and what it means for industry

GT vs CSK player battle

IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands, said, Q4 marked a solid finish to FY26, supported by wedding season demand along with sustained traction across our portfolio. We continued to focus on strengthening our retail footprint, accelerating omni-channel capabilities, and investing in operational infrastructure to support long-term growth. The addition of new stores, including FILA EBOs, along with expanded warehousing capacity, positions us well to serve evolving consumer needs more efficiently.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Metro Brands is one of the Indian footwear specialty retailers. As of March 31, 2026, the company operated 1,032 stores across 221 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alembic slides as Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Alembic slides as Q4 PAT tanks 60% YoY to Rs 10 cr

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for equity indices

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for equity indices

Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals, Lenskart Solutions, Metro Brands, Whirlpool of India

Stock Alert: Apollo Hospitals, Lenskart Solutions, Metro Brands, Whirlpool of India

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 23.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 23.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 226.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 226.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayStocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayFalta Assembly RepollOla Electric Share Price OutlookQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table