Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 21.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Metroglobal rose 21.52% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 69.84% to Rs 68.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.68.2440.183.5910.385.324.715.204.534.013.30