Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 25.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.79% to Rs 81.30 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal rose 25.19% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.79% to Rs 81.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.81.3064.635.635.097.765.817.525.614.973.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News