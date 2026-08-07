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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 25.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 25.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 25.79% to Rs 81.30 crore

Net profit of Metroglobal rose 25.19% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.79% to Rs 81.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales81.3064.63 26 OPM %5.635.09 -PBDT7.765.81 34 PBT7.525.61 34 NP4.973.97 25

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:33 PM IST