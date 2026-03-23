Metropolis Healthcare allots 15.54 cr equity shares under bonus issue
Metropolis Healthcare has allotted 15,54,95,826 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each as fully paid equity shares, in the ratio of 3:1, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 20 March 2026, the 'Record Date' fixed for this purpose.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 41,46,55,536/- divided into 20,73,27,768 equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST