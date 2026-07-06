Metropolis Healthcare climbs as Q1 revenue climbs 16% YoY

Metropolis Healthcare jumped 2.97% to Rs 568.40 after the company's revenue grew around 16% YoY in Q1 FY27, driven by patient volumes along with realization benefits due to product mix change.

The company said the TruHealth Wellness and Specialty segments are the fastest growing segments for the quarter.

In B2C business registered healthy volume growth, driven by increased throughput from the expanded center network. B2B volumes also grew, supported by higher wallet share and new customer acquisition, backed by improved service quality and delivery levels.

The company said EBITDA margins improved on a YoY basis in line with guidance. On quarter-on-quarter basis, margins remained largely stable. During the Q4 earnings call, promoter Ameer Shah said the company has guided for a sustainable group EBITDA margin of 27%28% over the next three years.

Metropolis Healthcare is Indias second-largest pathology laboratory chain, offering diagnostic testing and related services across a nationwide network, with a strong presence in specialised and preventive healthcare diagnostics.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 74.67% to Rs 50.90 crore on 22.99% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 424.68 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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