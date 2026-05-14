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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 74.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 74.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 22.99% to Rs 424.68 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 74.67% to Rs 50.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 424.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.08% to Rs 190.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 1645.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1331.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales424.68345.29 23 1645.851331.20 24 OPM %25.4418.04 -24.3622.76 - PBDT108.2464.67 67 401.89299.53 34 PBT69.6536.04 93 268.17190.85 41 NP50.9029.14 75 190.02144.97 31

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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