Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 9.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 331.00 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 10.54% to Rs 127.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 1207.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1148.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 9.14% to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 331.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 282.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.