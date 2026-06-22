Metropolis Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Black Box Ltd, Tata Capital Ltd and Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 June 2026.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Black Box Ltd, Tata Capital Ltd and Craftsman Automation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 June 2026.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd tumbled 4.49% to Rs 527.4 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8023 shares in the past one month.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd crashed 4.09% to Rs 494.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Black Box Ltd lost 3.95% to Rs 982.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48825 shares in the past one month.

Tata Capital Ltd fell 3.86% to Rs 357.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd dropped 3.80% to Rs 9478.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10180 shares in the past one month.

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