Monday, May 18, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meyer Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Meyer Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Meyer Apparel reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 92.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.25 -100 0.091.20 -93 OPM %0-108.00 --811.11-93.33 - PBDT-0.24-0.23 -4 -0.78-1.05 26 PBT-0.24-0.23 -4 -0.79-1.07 26 NP-0.24-0.23 -4 -0.79-1.07 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prudential announces strategic repositioning of its India operations

Prudential announces strategic repositioning of its India operations

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 372.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 372.61% in the March 2026 quarter

EPack Prefab Technologies consolidated net profit rises 51.30% in the March 2026 quarter

EPack Prefab Technologies consolidated net profit rises 51.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 2.59% in the March 2026 quarter

KEC International consolidated net profit declines 28.12% in the March 2026 quarter

KEC International consolidated net profit declines 28.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeGold Duty RiseTrump Iran WarningDividend Stocks TodayIndia Sweden Bilateral TiesCipla Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table