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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIC Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MIC Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales rise 13.24% to Rs 50.79 crore

Net loss of MIC Electronics reported to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 50.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.06% to Rs 190.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.7944.85 13 190.5294.76 101 OPM %26.2818.64 -13.2519.04 - PBDT11.887.25 64 20.3614.67 39 PBT10.976.81 61 16.6813.07 28 NP-18.353.57 PL -12.639.83 PL

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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