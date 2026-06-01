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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Microse India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Microse India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Microse India reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -1.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales01.36 -100 -1.181.36 PL OPM %080.88 -152.5470.59 - PBDT-0.211.10 PL -1.800.96 PL PBT-0.211.10 PL -1.800.96 PL NP-0.211.10 PL -1.720.96 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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