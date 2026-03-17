Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIDHANI receives NADCAP accreditation for heat treatment facility

MIDHANI receives NADCAP accreditation for heat treatment facility

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Mishra Dhatu Nigam's (MIDHANI) Heat Treatment facility has been awarded the prestigious NADCAP accreditation.

This recognition reflects MIDHANIfs commitment to the highest standards of quality, process control, and compliance with global aerospace industry requirements. Achieving NADCAP accreditation would further strengthen MIDHANIfs capability to support critical aerospace and defence programs with world]class metallurgical processing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS launches Rapid Outcome AI powered by NVIDIA

TCS launches Rapid Outcome AI powered by NVIDIA

NDA dominates RS polls: sweeps Bihar, bags 3 of 4 seats in Odisha, wins 1 in Haryana

NDA dominates RS polls: sweeps Bihar, bags 3 of 4 seats in Odisha, wins 1 in Haryana

Time Technoplast bags Rs 116-cr order for Type IV CNG cylinders

Time Technoplast bags Rs 116-cr order for Type IV CNG cylinders

Oil Country Tubular Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oil Country Tubular Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Fractal launches LLM Studio powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure

Fractal launches LLM Studio powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market OutlookWorkplace Health CrisisGold and Silver Rate todayBGMI UpdatesPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictWest Asia War Day 17 UpdatesLPG Crisis