MIDHANI receives NADCAP accreditation for heat treatment facility
Mishra Dhatu Nigam's (MIDHANI) Heat Treatment facility has been awarded the prestigious NADCAP accreditation.
This recognition reflects MIDHANIfs commitment to the highest standards of quality, process control, and compliance with global aerospace industry requirements. Achieving NADCAP accreditation would further strengthen MIDHANIfs capability to support critical aerospace and defence programs with world]class metallurgical processing.
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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST