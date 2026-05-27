Midwest consolidated net profit declines 24.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 215.81 crore

Net profit of Midwest declined 24.63% to Rs 35.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 215.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.35% to Rs 104.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 645.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 626.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

215.81230.19645.62626.1827.0332.4327.0127.4359.1273.51174.75177.8150.7365.70143.73152.2235.5647.18104.85122.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News