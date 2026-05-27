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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Midwest consolidated net profit declines 24.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Midwest consolidated net profit declines 24.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 215.81 crore

Net profit of Midwest declined 24.63% to Rs 35.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 215.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.35% to Rs 104.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 645.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 626.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales215.81230.19 -6 645.62626.18 3 OPM %27.0332.43 -27.0127.43 - PBDT59.1273.51 -20 174.75177.81 -2 PBT50.7365.70 -23 143.73152.22 -6 NP35.5647.18 -25 104.85122.41 -14

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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