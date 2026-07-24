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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mihika Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mihika Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 72.89% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Mihika Industries remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 72.89% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.451.66 -73 OPM %-28.89-7.83 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.01 0

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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