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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIIL receives OC for its premium redevelopment project in Goregaon, Mumbai

MIIL receives OC for its premium redevelopment project in Goregaon, Mumbai

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure has received the Occupation Certificate (OC) for Riviera, its premium redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai. The company secured the OC of the project in just 16 months from the receipt of the First Commencement Certificate (CC) and has commenced handing over homes to residents.

Spread across approximately 40,000 sq. ft., Riviera comprises a Ground + 9-storey residential building. With the project's completion, more than 35 families have taken possession of their new marking Infrastructure Limited.

 

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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