MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.94% to Rs 5.53 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries & Aerospace reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.94% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.22% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 17.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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