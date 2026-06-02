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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MIL Industries & Aerospace reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 38.94% to Rs 5.53 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries & Aerospace reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.94% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.22% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.92% to Rs 17.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.533.98 39 17.1615.90 8 OPM %20.613.27 -8.748.62 - PBDT1.380.40 245 2.512.52 0 PBT1.230.17 624 1.901.96 -3 NP0.930 0 1.411.34 5

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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