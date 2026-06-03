MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 28.86% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 11.28 croreNet profit of MIL Industries rose 28.86% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 137.90% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.58% to Rs 50.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.2812.75 -12 50.9934.55 48 OPM %20.7410.75 -21.5910.82 - PBDT2.892.49 16 12.405.74 116 PBT2.692.03 33 11.034.62 139 NP1.921.49 29 8.163.43 138
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 10:50 AM IST