MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 28.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 11.28 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries rose 28.86% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 137.90% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.58% to Rs 50.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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