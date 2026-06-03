Wednesday, June 03, 2026 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 28.86% in the March 2026 quarter

MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 28.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 11.28 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries rose 28.86% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 137.90% to Rs 8.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.58% to Rs 50.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.2812.75 -12 50.9934.55 48 OPM %20.7410.75 -21.5910.82 - PBDT2.892.49 16 12.405.74 116 PBT2.692.03 33 11.034.62 139 NP1.921.49 29 8.163.43 138

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex tanks 848 pts; IT shares tumble

Sensex tanks 848 pts; IT shares tumble

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty trades below 23,300 level

Barometers drop in early trade; Nifty trades below 23,300 level

Concord Biotech gains after receiving USFDA approval for Mycophenolate Mofetil

Concord Biotech gains after receiving USFDA approval for Mycophenolate Mofetil

Government to replace Wholesale Price Index with Producer Price Index system

Government to replace Wholesale Price Index with Producer Price Index system

Epack Prefab Technologies gains on bagging Rs 165-cr domestic order

Epack Prefab Technologies gains on bagging Rs 165-cr domestic order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTrump Tariffs Order on Forced Labour GapsGold and Silver Rate TodaySpaceX IPOFII Selling in Nifty FuturesMicrosoft Scout AI AssistantQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table