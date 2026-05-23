Milestone Global consolidated net profit rises 416.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.99% to Rs 3.13 crore

Net profit of Milestone Global rose 416.67% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.99% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 275.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 13.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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