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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Milkfood standalone net profit rises 2024.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Milkfood standalone net profit rises 2024.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales rise 13.23% to Rs 178.93 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 2024.38% to Rs 51.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 178.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 879.87% to Rs 44.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.78% to Rs 412.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 447.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales178.93158.03 13 412.93447.76 -8 OPM %1.855.26 -1.545.28 - PBDT65.935.63 1071 64.2514.68 338 PBT64.573.68 1655 57.097.58 653 NP51.412.42 2024 44.294.52 880

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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