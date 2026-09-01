Milky Mist Dairy Food hits the roof after stellar Q1 performance

Milky Mist Dairy Food was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 231.95 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.68 crore in Q1 FY27, which is nearly 9.91x the PAT figure of Rs 6.53 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased by 43.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 973.45 crore during the period under review.

While EBITDA improved by 74.5% to Rs 144.89 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 264 basis points to 14.88% in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 73.51 crore, up by 606% from Rs 10.41 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Milky Mist has established strong positions in categories such as packaged paneer, cheese, curd and yogurt, while premium pricing and increasing focus on value-added products support its FMCG-like business model. The company plans to expand manufacturing capacities, strengthen milk procurement and distribution, and pursue strategic acquisitions to enter new markets, geographies and product categories.

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