Minal Industries consolidated net profit rises 88.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.58% to Rs 13.11 crore

Net profit of Minal Industries rose 88.68% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.58% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.1110.0415.567.472.410.902.270.771.000.53

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