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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minaxi Textiles standalone net profit declines 47.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Minaxi Textiles standalone net profit declines 47.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 0.32% to Rs 6.21 crore

Net profit of Minaxi Textiles declined 47.89% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.88% to Rs 23.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.216.19 0 23.1428.88 -20 OPM %13.2022.78 -3.982.94 - PBDT0.611.02 -40 2.86-0.22 LP PBT0.510.95 -46 2.45-0.69 LP NP0.370.71 -48 1.79-0.53 LP

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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