Minaxi Textiles standalone net profit declines 94.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net profit of Minaxi Textiles declined 94.54% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.895.378.49-3.350.242.550.132.450.101.83

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