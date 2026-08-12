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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minaxi Textiles standalone net profit declines 94.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Minaxi Textiles standalone net profit declines 94.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net profit of Minaxi Textiles declined 94.54% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.895.37 10 OPM %8.49-3.35 -PBDT0.242.55 -91 PBT0.132.45 -95 NP0.101.83 -95

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST