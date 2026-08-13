Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 215.46% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.22% to Rs 1846.31 croreNet profit of Minda Corporation rose 215.46% to Rs 206.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.22% to Rs 1846.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1385.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1846.311385.88 33 OPM %11.4611.28 -PBDT181.79126.78 43 PBT112.9870.73 60 NP206.0365.31 215
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:54 PM IST