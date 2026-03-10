Minda Corporation gains as arm inks JV with Turntide Drives

Minda Corporation added 2.10% to Rs 507.80 after its subsidiary, Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems signed a joint venture agreement with Turntide Drives.

The JV will focus on developing and manufacturing advanced motor controllers, axial flux motors, pumps for thermal applications, and other customized EV components tailored for Indias growing electric vehicle market.

Under the arrangement, Minda Corp, through its wholly-owned special purpose vehicle, will hold a 49% stake, while Turntide will own 51% in the new venture, which will develop next-generation powertrain solutions for the EV industry.

The joint venture will develop high- and low-voltage motor controllers, high-performance electric motors, thermal application pumps, and other custom EV components tailored to Indias growing market.

The partnership is aimed at localising Turntides global technology for the Indian market and supplying premium, cost-competitive products aligned with domestic OEM needs.

Indias EV adoption has been gaining traction backed by supportive government policies and increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions. The JV is expected to strengthen the local EV supplier ecosystem, accelerate technology development cycles and address stringent OEM performance and quality benchmarks through local manufacturing.

Ashok Minda, chairman and Group CEO of Minda Corporation, commented: This partnership with Turntide marks a significant milestone in our journey towards electrification. By combining Turntides globally proven technology with Minda Corporation Limiteds strong local presence, we aim to deliver advanced, high-quality, and cost-competitive EV powertrain solutions that support Indias transition to sustainable mobility. This will result to meet Make in India objectives and enhance the resilience of domestic supply chain of EV ecosystem.

Steve Hornyak, CEO of Turntide Technologies, commented: Indias electrification growth story is central to Turntides strategy, and this joint venture is a key step in bringing our powertrain technologies closer to customers in the market. Were proud to partner with Minda Corporation, a fantastic team with decades of experience serving global OEMs, as we deliver localized, high-performance solutions for Indias rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem.

Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan-India presence and international footprint.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 36.1% to Rs 88.19 crore, on a 24.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,560.29 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

