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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 128.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 128.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 889.95 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT rose 128.62% to Rs 198.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 889.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 681.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.86% to Rs 651.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.89% to Rs 3216.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2596.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales889.95681.08 31 3216.352596.11 24 OPM %76.7971.05 -75.7971.46 - PBDT488.39354.62 38 1696.071377.46 23 PBT364.44250.28 46 1217.09971.47 25 NP198.5686.85 129 651.86476.28 37

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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