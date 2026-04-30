Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 128.62% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 889.95 croreNet profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT rose 128.62% to Rs 198.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 889.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 681.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.86% to Rs 651.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.89% to Rs 3216.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2596.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales889.95681.08 31 3216.352596.11 24 OPM %76.7971.05 -75.7971.46 - PBDT488.39354.62 38 1696.071377.46 23 PBT364.44250.28 46 1217.09971.47 25 NP198.5686.85 129 651.86476.28 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Motilal Oswal Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 221.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST