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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mindspace Business Parks REIT to consider fund raising options

Mindspace Business Parks REIT to consider fund raising options

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

On 19 May 2026

Mindspace Business Parks REIT announced a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Manager is scheduled to be held on 19 May 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible debt securities and / or commercial papers and / or in any other form as may be permitted under applicable laws by Mindspace REIT.

 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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