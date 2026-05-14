Mindspace Business Parks REIT to consider fund raising options
On 19 May 2026Mindspace Business Parks REIT announced a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Manager is scheduled to be held on 19 May 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible debt securities and / or commercial papers and / or in any other form as may be permitted under applicable laws by Mindspace REIT.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 7:04 PM IST