Mini Diamond launches coloured lab-grown diamond jewellery line

Through its subsidiary - Namra Jewels

Mini Diamonds (India) announced the launch of its fancy coloured lab-grown diamond jewellery line through its wholly owned subsidiary, Namra Jewels. The new jewellery line is being introduced as part of the Company's continued efforts to strengthen its consumer facing jewellery portfolio and build a differentiated presence in the fast evolving lab-grown diamond jewellery segment.

The collection will focus on thoughtfully designed fancy shaped and coloured lab-grown diamond jewellery, combining contemporary styling, refined craftsmanship and accessible pricing. With changing consumer preferences, particularly among younger and fashion-conscious buyers, fancy shaped and coloured lab-grown diamonds are emerging as an attractive category due to their visual appeal, design versatility and value proposition. The proposed launch is aligned with MDIL's broader strategy of moving up the value chain from polished diamonds to branded jewellery offerings through Namra Jewels.