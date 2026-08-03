Mini Diamonds (India) consolidated net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.40% to Rs 196.53 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 50.00% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.40% to Rs 196.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.196.53100.581.882.523.682.533.572.422.671.78

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