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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mini Diamonds India gains on bagging Rs 14-crore lab-grown diamond order

Mini Diamonds India gains on bagging Rs 14-crore lab-grown diamond order

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Mini Diamonds India rallied 4.71% to Rs 14.66 after the company announced that it has secured a domestic order worth Rs 14 crore from a Mumbai-based client for the supply of cut and polished lab-grown diamonds.

The order has been received from a new customer and is expected to support the company's efforts to expand its domestic customer base and strengthen its presence in the Indian lab-grown diamond market.

The company stated that it has been focusing on enhancing customer engagement by offering products aligned with client requirements while maintaining quality standards, consistency and timely execution. It added that the order reflects progress in its strategy to grow the domestic business through deeper customer relationships and targeted market expansion.

 

Mini Diamonds India said the order reinforces its ability to cater to market demand and supports its objective of improving sales visibility, expanding customer reach and building a more resilient revenue base in the domestic market.

Shri Upendra Narottamdas Shah, chairman and managing director of Mini Diamonds (India), had to say the following with regard to this business update: We are pleased to receive this domestic order of Rs 14 crore, which reflects the progress of MDILs focused efforts to strengthen its domestic business and customer base. Our approach remains centred on understanding client requirements, delivering quality goods with consistency and building long-term relationships. We believe a wider domestic client base will support better sales visibility and contribute to sustainable topline growth over the long term.

Mini Diamonds (India) (MDIL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading diamonds.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.18 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 54.89% to Rs 149.98 crore during the quarter ended March 2026 from Rs 96.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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