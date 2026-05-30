Mini Diamonds (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.89% to Rs 149.98 crore

Net Loss of Mini Diamonds (India) reported to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.89% to Rs 149.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.88% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.82% to Rs 567.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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