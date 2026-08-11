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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minister highlights need to enhance private sector participation in India's Biotechnology ecosystem

Minister highlights need to enhance private sector participation in India's Biotechnology ecosystem

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh has called for enhancing private sector participation in Indias Biotechnology ecosystem, strengthening the industry outreach to promote indigenous products and technologies in biotechnology and life sciences, and to encourage greater private investment. Jitendra Singh stressed the need to build stronger linkages between Indias indigenous biotechnology capabilities, industry and investors so that promising innovations can move from research and development to commercialisation at a faster pace.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST