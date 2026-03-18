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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Civil Aviation says 60% seats on flights to be free of selection fee

Ministry of Civil Aviation says 60% seats on flights to be free of selection fee

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued directions through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to strengthen passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity of practices across airlines. The directions include allocation of a minimum of 60 per cent of seats on any flight free of charge to ensure fair access. It also directed that passengers travelling on the same PNR must be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats. The Ministry also noted that carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments should be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner. It added that the Airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for the carriage of pets.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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