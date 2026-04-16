Ministry of Coal to launch 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions

The Ministry of Coal is set to organize a Stakeholder Consultation on Atmanirbhar Bharat: Coal for Energy Security, along with the launch of the 15th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions, on 17 April 2026. Building on the resounding success of commercial coal mine auctions, the Ministry of Coal continues to strengthen Indias energy landscape with a renewed focus on growth, efficiency, and self-reliance. The upcoming 15th round continues this progressive journey, offering coal mines under the most liberal terms to promote ease of doing business, attract diverse investments, and encourage wider industry participation. The round will offer a fresh set of fully explored and partially explored coal blocks, inviting participation from experienced miners, new entrants, and technology-driven enterprises alike.