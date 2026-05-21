MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 47.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.35% to Rs 143.81 crore

Net loss of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 47.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.35% to Rs 143.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 74.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 660.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 746.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

143.81200.72660.01746.69-10.63-0.22-7.421.09-13.870.46-54.534.27-15.57-1.05-61.02-2.30-47.361.18-74.74-2.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News