Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 475.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 129.53% to Rs 3.42 croreNet profit of Mishka Exim rose 475.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.53% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 500.00% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 378.59% to Rs 22.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.421.49 130 22.354.67 379 OPM %24.858.72 -10.784.93 - PBDT0.950.20 375 2.750.57 382 PBT0.930.17 447 2.640.45 487 NP0.690.12 475 1.980.33 500
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST