Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 26.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.95% to Rs 227.47 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 26.99% to Rs 16.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.95% to Rs 227.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.227.47168.5616.0920.2740.6735.2824.0719.1616.4712.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News