Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 38.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 531.17 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 38.61% to Rs 77.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 531.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 406.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.61% to Rs 131.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 110.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 1182.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1052.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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