Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Raymond Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2026.

Raymond Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2026.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd soared 11.65% to Rs 469.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd surged 10.42% to Rs 853.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81687 shares in the past one month.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spiked 8.48% to Rs 4733. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53790 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd spurt 6.57% to Rs 4892.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49362 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd jumped 6.46% to Rs 715.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9611 shares in the past one month.

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