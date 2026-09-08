Tuesday, September 08, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Raymond Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2026.

Raymond Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Raymond Lifestyle Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 September 2026.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd soared 11.65% to Rs 469.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Raymond Ltd surged 10.42% to Rs 853.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81687 shares in the past one month.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spiked 8.48% to Rs 4733. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53790 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

CTET September 2026

CTET September exam date 2026: Check steps to download admit card and more

Bombay High Court

Remarks against PM Modi: HC refuses to quash 2019 summons to Rahul Gandhi

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down nearly 500 pts; Nifty around 23,650; SMIDs outperform

Apple Surprise and Shine, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra, iPhone foldable

Apple's Surprise and Shine event on Sept 9: How to watch and what to expect

The Afghanistan vs India T20I series will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

Sony Sports to live telecast Afghanistan vs India T20I series in India

Data Patterns (India) Ltd spurt 6.57% to Rs 4892.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49362 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd jumped 6.46% to Rs 715.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9611 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Torrent Green Energy commissions 322 MWp solar power projects in Nashik

Torrent Green Energy commissions 322 MWp solar power projects in Nashik

Yen climbs towards 153 as hawkish BOJ bets gain traction

Yen climbs towards 153 as hawkish BOJ bets gain traction

Wockhardt Ltd up for five straight sessions

Wockhardt Ltd up for five straight sessions

Fredun forays into pet wellness with acquisition of Furlicks

Fredun forays into pet wellness with acquisition of Furlicks

Vishnu Chemicals enters JV agreement with DCX Chrome SAS, France

Vishnu Chemicals enters JV agreement with DCX Chrome SAS, France

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchsamsung india layoffsDeepa Jewellers ShareNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceSwiggy 24x7 HelplineBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST